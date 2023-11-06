How Meta built Threads in 5 months

In about five short months, a small team of engineers at Meta took Threads, the new text-based conversations app, from from an idea to the most successful app launch of all time, pulling in over 100M users in its first five days.

But this achievement wouldn’t have been possible without Meta’s existing systems and infrastructure.

On the latest episode of the Meta Tech Podcast, Meta engineer Pascal Hartig (@passy) is joined by Joy Qiu, Cameron Roth, and Richard Zadorozny, three engineers from the Threads team, who worked on backend, iOS, and Android respectively.

Learn more of the inside story behind Threads and the challenges their team faced along the way.

Download or listen to to the episode below:

You can also listen to the episode wherever you get your podcasts:

The Meta Tech Podcast is a podcast, brought to you by Meta, where we highlight the work Meta’s engineers are doing at every level – from low-level frameworks to end-user features.