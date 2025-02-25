How Meta is translating its Java codebase to Kotlin

Meta has been working to shift its Android codebase from Java to Kotlin, a newer language for Android development that offers some key advantages over Java. We’ve even open sourced various examples and utilities we used to in our migration to manipulate Kotlin code.

So how do you translate roughly tens of millions of lines of Java code to Kotlin? On this episode of the Meta Tech Podcast, Pascal Hartig sits down with Eve and Jocelyn, two software engineers on Meta’s Mobile Infra Codebases Team, to talk about taking on this challenge. They share some of the unexpected difficulties along the way, how they avoid nullability issues, and how they’re generating idiomatic code for Meta’s internal frameworks.

