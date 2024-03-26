POSTED ON TO Android, iOS, Production Engineering, Video Engineering, Web

Bringing HDR photo support to Instagram and Threads

By

Meta’s family of apps serves trillions of image download requests every day. And if you’re into high-quality images, you’ve probably noticed that Instagram and Threads have added support for high dynamic range (HDR) photos. Now people on Threads and Instagram can upload and share images that are more true-to-life, with the full color and range their device is capable of capturing.

Zuzanna Mroczek, a software engineer on Meta’s Media Platform Team, joins Pascal Hartig (@passy) on the Meta Tech Podcast to talk about how her team, which owns the entire flow from serving images from the CDN to displaying them on your device, is driving up image quality across apps, platforms, and devices.

Hear how the Media Platform Team brought HDR to Instagram and Threads, and how they partnered with major phone manufacturers (including Google and Samsung) on the rollout!

