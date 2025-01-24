Bringing Jetpack Compose to Instagram for Android

Introducing a new Android UI framework like Jetpack Compose into an existing app is more complicated than importing some AARS and coding away. What if your app has specific performance goals to meet? What about existing design components, integrations with navigation, and logging frameworks?

On this episode of the Meta Tech Podcast Pascal Hartig is joined by Summer, a software engineer whose team handles large-scale migrations for Instagram. Summer walks through the various thoughtful and intricate phases that Instagram goes through to ensure that developers have the best possible experience when working on our codebases. She also discusses balancing all of this with Meta’s infrastructure teams, who have to maintain multiple implementations at once.

Learn how Meta approaches the rollout of a new framework and more!

