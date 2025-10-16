Branching in a Sapling Monorepo

Sapling is a scalable, user-friendly, and open-source source control system that powers Meta’s monorepo. As discussed at the GitMerge 2024 conference session on branching, designing and implementing branching workflows for large monorepos is a challenging problem with multiple tradeoffs between scalability and the developer experience.

After the conference, we designed, implemented, and open sourced our monorepo branching solution in Sapling. While the code is already open source, in this article we share learnings on:

How we resolved scalability and developer experience tradeoffs in the design and implementation.

What problems it solved.

What feedback we received from other developers at Meta.

The key technical insight is that two workflows — non-mergeable full-repo branching and mergeable directory branching — solved all of the branching-related problems for a large and diverse set of products built at Meta.

We hope that the Sapling open source code and the learnings shared in this article will benefit the wider industry and open source communities.

How Source Control Is Handled at Meta

At Meta, our engineering teams work within a large monorepo with a single main branch. This approach enables unified dependency management, large-scale refactoring, easier collaboration, and code reuse across projects. However, this approach introduces challenges for teams that must manage multiple versions of their code.

In multi-repo setups, teams can rely on repository branches to manage different versions. Source control gives them tools, like cherry-pick and merge, that let them manage the differences between the versions.

In the monorepo, however, repository branches do not work as well for this. Branches affect the whole repository, so creating a branch means unrelated projects and dependencies will remain frozen, and quickly become stale.

In this article we refer to whole repository branching as full-repo branching. What we learned is that for workflows that do not require merging back to the main branch (e.g., product releases where the branch ceases to exist after the release completes and the development moves back to the main branch) full-repo branching is a good solution. In Sapling, this workflow is well supported with the sl bookmark family of commands.

However, for product development workflows where merging back to the main branch is required, we learned that full-repo branching is not a scalable approach. This is because full-repo merges create merge commits with multiple parents, making the commit graph wide (high branching factor) and non-linear. In large monorepos, this creates performance problems for operations like sl log and sl blame. Maintaining a linear commit graph,where most commits have a single parent, is crucial for keeping these operations fast for all monorepo users, not just those utilizing branches.

The core limitation is that full-repo branches are all-or-nothing. If you need to patch a legacy version, or maintain a custom variant for a particular project, you cannot create a branch for the part that you own. Branching forks everything.

A common pattern when attempting to solve this problem was for teams to make multiple copies of their code. However, by doing this they lose a lot of the standard developer tools for managing their branches. This resulted in duplicated effort and error-prone copying of patches between directories.

Directory Branching: Sapling’s Monorepo Branching Solution

To solve these challenges, we have introduced a new set of source control tools in Sapling that can be used to implement a new kind of branching: directory branching. This bridges the gap between using multiple repository branches and maintaining copies of code as separate directories.

With these tools, you are able to treat directories in the monorepo much like traditional repository branches. You create branches by copying the code, maintain the code by cherry-picking, and merging changes between directories as if they were branches, and look at the history of each directory in the context of the copies and merges that were made.

Crucially, while directory branches support merging between directories, at the level of the monorepo’s commit graph, they appear as linear commits. This resolves the scalability challenge with the repo-level merge commits and still provides merging workflows at the directory level.

How Directory Branching Is Implemented in Sapling

Directory branching in Sapling is implemented using a series of operations centered around the sl subtree command.

To branch a directory, you use the sl subtree copy command to copy a directory (or file), either at the current version or from any historical version, to a new location in the repository. Sapling records metadata in the commit that tracks the source directory, source revision, and copy relationship, which allows us to recover the complete history of all files in the new branch. If the code you want to branch is not in the monorepo yet, you can use sl subtree import to create a directory branch of an external repository branch.

Once you have a directory branch, you can use sl subtree graft and sl subtree merge to cherry-pick or merge changes between directory branches. These operations use the stored copy/merge metadata to reconstruct the relationship between directories, enabling Sapling to perform three-way merges between directory branches. The merge algorithm finds the common ancestor of the two directory branches (using the copy metadata) and performs a standard three-way merge, just as it would for regular repository merges, but scoped to the specific directory content.

The Build System and Wider Developer Tooling Integration

An advantage of this approach is that the latest versions of all directory branches are visible at the same time. This means continuous integration (CI) can test against multiple branches with a single checkout, and you can be confident that there are no hidden old branches that are unexpectedly still in use.

At Meta we use Buck2 as our build system. When a component depends on another component that uses directory branching, we use Buck config modifiers (i.e., buck build with the -m flag) to allow us to select which branch is being used.

One downside of directory branching is that code searches can result in multiple hits for each of the branches. It is relevant that the searched-for code appears in multiple places, however it can be difficult to look through the results from multiple branches if they are mingled together. Code search systems capable of ranking results can resolve this issue.

User Feedback on Directory Branching

The introduction of directory branching has been a success, with a large and diverse set of engineering teams within Meta adopting it to manage multiple versions of code. Some teams have also found it useful to temporarily freeze the majority of the monorepo for development stability by remaining on an old commit and using directory branching to merge in changes for specific projects, effectively combining both full-repo branching and directory branching workflows.

We observed the following three common themes of valid reasons for adopting directory branching:

1.) When CI is prohibitively expensive or changes could cause major disruptions. Some teams at Meta used directory branches to effectively separate development and production versions of the code, giving them more control over when their code changes are deployed to production.

2.) Experimental changes where a large number of developers are collaborating over several months, but the changes have the potential of disrupting the production version. At the same time, the collaboration scale is large enough that using a very large stack of diffs to simulate a branch is not practical.

3.) Unblocking migrations from Git. Even if the ultimate goal is to have only one or a few versions in the Sapling monorepo, during the migrations we need an equivalent to Git branches so that the migration can complete and consolidation can take place within the monorepo. It is not always possible to consolidate all branches in Git before migrating to monorepo.

It is worth noting that having a single version of code remains the default assumption for the monorepo. However, if any of the three reasons above apply, directory branching can be used as a solution, providing branching workflows without sacrificing the benefits of a monorepo.

Future Work With Directory Branching

We are also planning to leverage directory branching for better integration of Git repositories into the Sapling monorepo. More specifically, we are developing a lightweight repository migration mechanism. Instead of making an irreversible decision of committing all of the Git repository commits into the monorepo history, we create a soft link to an external repository where Sapling can load the Git history on the fly when the user requests it. This lowers the barrier of entry of Git repositories into the monorepo and is useful for integrations before committing to migrating full history. This will be provided as an option to the sl subtree import command when working with external Git repositories.

Stay tuned—we will publish a separate article on this topic once we have enough learnings to share.

Acknowledgements

Multiple people at Meta’s Source Control, Developer Experience and Open Source organisations contributed to the design and implementation of directory branching in Sapling. We would like to thank: Chris Cooper, George Giorgidze, Mark Juggurnauth-Thomas, Jon Janzen, Pingchuan Liu, Muir Manders, Mark Mendoza, Jun Wu, and Zhaolong Zhu.

We are also grateful to the Git, Mercurial, and Jujutsu open source communities for their branching-related discussions at the GitMerge 2024 conference in Berlin. We hope that the Sapling open source code and the learnings shared in this article will benefit all source control systems.