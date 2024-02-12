Meta loves Python

By now you’re already aware that Python 3.12 has been released. But did you know that several of its new features were developed by Meta?

Meta engineer Pascal Hartig (@passy) is joined on the Meta Tech Podcast by Itamar Oren and Carl Meyer, two software engineers at Meta, to discuss their teams’ contributions to the latest Python release, including new hooks that allow for custom JITs like Cinder, Immortal Objects, improvements to the type system, faster comprehensions, and more.

Learn how and why they built these new features for Python and how they worked with and engaged with the Python community.

