Measuring productivity impact with Diff Authoring Time

Do types actually make developers more productive? Or is it just more typing on the keyboard? To answer that question we’re revisiting Diff Authoring Time (DAT) – how Meta measures how long it takes to submit changes to a codebase.

DAT is just one of the ways e measure developer productivity and this latest episode of the Meta Tech Podcast takes a look at two concrete use cases for DAT, including a type-safe mocking framework in Hack.

Tune in to learn how we leverage metrics to run experiments on productivity in our internal codebase at Meta.

