Open Source Is Good for the Environment

Most people have heard of open-source software. But have you heard about open hardware? And did you know open source can have a positive impact on the environment?

On this episode of the Meta Tech Podcast, Pascal Hartig sits down with Dharmesh and Lisa to talk about all things open hardware, and Meta’s biggest announcements from the 2025 Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit – including a new open methodology for leveraging AI to understand Scope 3 emissions.

Learn about the history of OCP and its growth into an organization with more than 400 companies contributing to it. You’ll also hear how AI and open hardware are helping Meta push to achieve net zero emissions in 2030, including how AI is being used to develop new concrete mixes for data center construction.

Download or listen to the episode below:

You can also find the episode wherever you get your podcasts, including:

The Meta Tech Podcast is a podcast, brought to you by Meta, where we highlight the work Meta’s engineers are doing at every level – from low-level frameworks to end-user features.

