Meta 3D AssetGen: Generating 3D Worlds With AI

Imagine being able to use AI to create 3D virtual worlds using prompts as easily as you can generate images.

The intersection of AI and VR was one of the biggest topics at Meta Connect this year. In his keynote, Mark Zuckerberg shared his vision of a future where anyone can create virtual worlds using AI-powered tools like the ones available in the upcoming Meta Horizon Studio.

But AI is already making it easier than ever to create 3D assets.

On this episode of the Meta Tech Podcast, Pascal Hartig is joined by Mahima and Rakesh from Meta’s XR Tech team to discuss AssetGen, a new foundation model for 3D assets.

They talk about how they built and trained AssetGen, the important role LLMs have to play in the future of VR, and how they’re tackling the ambitious goal of generating entire 3D worlds from simple text prompts.

