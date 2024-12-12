POSTED ON TO Virtual Reality

How to build a mixed reality headset

How do you take a mixed reality (MR) headset from idea to finished product?

Alfred Jones, VP of hardware engineering at Meta Reality Labs, joins Pascal Hartig (@passy) on the latest episode of the Meta Tech Podcast for a discussion on the realities (no pun intended) of building MR hardware.

Jones shares his strategy for avoiding choice paralysis. With so many options out there, how do you choose the right display technology, battery, and thermal budget (and do so at the right price point)?

He also discusses what makes passthrough such a challenge, gives an inside look into dogfooding MR hardware at Meta, and ponders what the future holds for mixed reality.

