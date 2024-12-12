How to build a mixed reality headset

How do you take a mixed reality (MR) headset from idea to finished product?

Alfred Jones, VP of hardware engineering at Meta Reality Labs, joins Pascal Hartig (@passy) on the latest episode of the Meta Tech Podcast for a discussion on the realities (no pun intended) of building MR hardware.

Jones shares his strategy for avoiding choice paralysis. With so many options out there, how do you choose the right display technology, battery, and thermal budget (and do so at the right price point)?

He also discusses what makes passthrough such a challenge, gives an inside look into dogfooding MR hardware at Meta, and ponders what the future holds for mixed reality.

Download or listen to the podcast episode below:



You can also find the episode wherever you get your podcasts, including:

The Meta Tech Podcast is a podcast, brought to you by Meta, where we highlight the work Meta’s engineers are doing at every level – from low-level frameworks to end-user features.

Send us feedback on Instagram, Threads, or X.

And if you’re interested in learning more about career opportunities at Meta visit the Meta Careers page.