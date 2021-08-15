POSTED ON TO Connectivity

Apricot subsea cable will boost internet capacity, speeds in the Asia-Pacific region

Apricot subsea cable will boost internet capacity, speeds in the Asia-Pacific region
By

We are excited to announce our participation in the Apricot subsea cable system, together with leading regional and global partners. When completed, the project (which is still subject to regulatory approvals) will deliver much-needed internet capacity, redundancy, and reliability to expand connections in the Asia-Pacific region.

The 12,000-kilometer-long cable will connect Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore. Apricot will feature a state-of-the-art submersible reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer employing wavelength selective switch for a gridless and flexible bandwidth configuration, based on space division multiplexing design.

Expected to launch in 2024, the Apricot cable system will have an initial design capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet rising data demands in the region and support existing cable systems, such as the recently announced Echo and Bifrost cable systems. The cable will help meet the growing demand for 4G, 5G, and broadband access in the region.

The Apricot cable is part of our ongoing effort to expand global network infrastructure and better serve the more than 3.5 billion people around the world who use our services every month. To accomplish this, we collaborate with partners all over the world to build subsea fiber-optic cables. Apricot is the latest example of our innovative partnership model, in which all parties  benefit from developing scale infrastructure and shared technology expertise.

Read More in Connectivity

View All

Stay Connected

Open Source

Facebook believes in building community through open source technology. Explore our latest projects in Artificial Intelligence, Data Infrastructure, Development Tools, Front End, Languages, Platforms, Security, Virtual Reality, and more.

  • android
    ANDROID
  • ios
    iOS
  • web
    WEB
  • backend
    BACKEND
  • hardware
    HARDWARE

To help personalize content, tailor and measure ads, and provide a safer experience, we use cookies. By clicking or navigating the site, you agree to allow our collection of information on and off Facebook through cookies. Learn more, including about available controls: Cookies Policy