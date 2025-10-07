Introducing the React Foundation: The New Home for React & React Native

Meta open-sourced React over a decade ago to help developers build better user experiences. Since then, React has grown into one of the world’s most popular open source projects, powering over 50 million websites and products built by companies such as Microsoft, Shopify, Bloomberg, Discord, Coinbase, the NFL, and many others. With React Native, React has expanded to support platforms beyond the web, including mobile, tablets, desktops, TVs, gaming consoles, and even mixed reality devices.

This incredible growth is thanks to the thousands of educators, companies, and projects that have contributed to the development of React. The community is the heart of React, and we’re proud to play a part in the cycle of open source innovation throughout the ecosystem that benefits everyone. We’re pleased to give a seat at the table to the people and companies that have made React what it is today.

Today, we are excited to announce the next step for React. Several projects within the React ecosystem, including React and React Native, as well as supporting projects such as JSX, will transition to the React Foundation. The React Foundation’s mission is to help the React community and its members. The React Foundation will maintain React’s infrastructure, organize React Conf, and create initiatives to support the React ecosystem. The React Foundation will be part of the Linux Foundation, which has long fostered a vendor-neutral environment for open source projects.

Formalizing Governance

The React Foundation’s governing board will consist of representatives from Amazon, Callstack, Expo, Meta, Microsoft, Software Mansion, and Vercel, with the intention to expand further over time.

There will be a clear separation between the business and technical governance of React. Releases, features, and technical direction will be governed by a new structure driven by the maintainers and contributors of React. This new technical governance structure will be independent of the React Foundation. The React team is actively working on this new technical governance structure and will share more details in a future post on the React blog.

Meta and the React Foundation

Meta is committing to a five-year partnership with the React Foundation, including over $3 million in funding and dedicated engineering support. This investment will ensure React’s smooth transition to independent governance while maintaining the stability and innovation the community expects. Meta will continue to invest in React and use it as our primary tool for building UI on the web and across many of Meta’s apps. Meta will also continue to have a dedicated team of engineers working full-time on React and React Native.

We believe the best of React is yet to come. The React Foundation will unlock new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth that will benefit the entire ecosystem. We’re excited to see what the community will build together under this new model. With strengthened governance, broader industry participation, and continued technical excellence, React is positioned to tackle the next generation of challenges in UI development.