Meta Open Source: 2024 by the numbers

Open source has played an essential role in the tech industry and beyond. Whether in the AI/ML, web, or mobile space, our open source community grew and evolved while connecting people worldwide.

At Meta Open Source, 2024 was a year of growth and transformation. Our open source initiatives addressed the evolving needs and challenges of developers—powering breakthroughs in AI and enabling the creation of innovative, user-focused applications and experiences. In close collaboration with the open source community, we shared knowledge, introduced new projects, and enhanced existing ones.

In this post, we look at our portfolio of open source projects through numbers to give a better view of the scale of the community we interact with daily.

At Meta, we have several GitHub organizations where we publish new open source projects, maintain existing ones, and hold already archived projects. They include various tools, frameworks, and platforms for web, mobile, AI/ML, and hardware industries.

By the end of last year, we launched 256 brand-new repositories, bringing active public projects to 944. This number excludes archived repositories and projects that we moved to foundations.

In 2024, our open source codebases grew at an impressive pace, reaching 189,719 total commits in just one year. Community contributors accounted for 71,018, while Meta employees made the remaining 118,701.

Open source cannot exist without people collaborating, sharing, and innovating. A total of 4,274 external contributors helped bring our community to 7,144 strong. This remarkable community is what fuels the ongoing evolution of Meta Open Source.

Beyond individual contributions, our projects on GitHub accumulated an additional 151,380 stars, bringing the total to a staggering 1.8 million. This growth in engagement shows strong interest and excitement for Meta Open Source projects.

Thank you to the open source community

At Meta, we believe open source accelerates the pace of innovation in the world. By sharing our technologies, we aim to move the industry forward while allowing other companies and individuals to use our solutions to scale more quickly and build great products.

At the same time, Meta Open Source projects are made possible by contributions from developers like you. Pull requests, documentation updates, social media posts, and everything in between are what build connections in our communities. Thank you all for another great year for open source.

